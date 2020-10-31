of Waterford; passed away unexpectedly Oct 30, 2020 due to COPD; age 72; wife/high school sweetheart of Charles for 51 yrs; mother of Lorie (Chris) Williams & Scott (Megan) Eastman; sister in law of Cheryl (Bud) Adams & Lee (Donna) Eastman. Joann retired from General Motors in 2001. She was a caregiver for many family members and loved cats. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Wednesday 6 – 9 pm. Funeral Service Thursday 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment at 12:30pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to ALS or American Heart Assn.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.