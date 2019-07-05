|
|
Burns, Joanne A. age 82 of Walled Lake and Waterford, died suddenly July 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Alice and John Burns. Beloved sister of the late Jack E. Burns. Longtime friend of Sharon Hilliker and Rita Andrews. Her extended family and many friends and neighbors truly loved her. Jo’s wonderful smile and laugh will be missed by all. Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Tuesday, 1:30 PM. Interment Commerce Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit Tuesday 11:30 AM until time of service. Memorials to Leader Dog for the Blind or the Michigan Humane Society appreciated. Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on July 7, 2019