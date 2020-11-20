JAKEL, JOANNE G. of Waterford, passed away November 19, 2020 at 91 years of age. Loving wife of Jake for 69 years; dear mother of Joni Lynn (Michael) Hennard, Lori Jakel, and the late Mark Roland; grandmother of Jackie (Joni), Stephan, Megan (Mark), Daniel, Brian (Lori), Shannon, and Aaron; great grandmother of Aubrey and Annie; sister of Barbara, and the late Robert. A 1947 graduate of Denby High School, Joanne worked in the fine jewelry department of J.L. Hudson at the Pontiac Mall. What Joanne will fondly be remembered for was her ability at making people laugh; knitting; and swimming in their pool. Her loving smile and presence will be dearly missed by her loving family. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Foundation. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
.