Joanne Grace Levitt, longtime resident of Madison Heights, died February 17, 2020 at William Beaumont Hospital, Troy at age 77. She was born November 2, 1942 to the late John and Irene (Sartorius) Van Boemel in Pontiac, Michigan. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Edward Van Boemel, and sister, Therese LaFever. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Robert, daughters Dawn (Dave Ricketts) Levitt, Barbara (Michael) Ross, Patricia (Terry) Thompson, Sheryl (Steve) Pramuka, grandchildren Amanda (Geoff), Chelsea, Robert, Michael, Kevin, Adam, Alex, great-grandchildren Darla and Everett, sister Mary (Tom) Walworth, sister-in-law Elaine Van Boemel, many nieces and nephews, and friends. The family would like to express our thanks to Beaumont Hospice, doctors, and nurses who cared for Joanne. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, , or Beaumont Hospice. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 20, 2020