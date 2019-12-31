|
|
JoAnne Ruth Buiteweg, age 87 of Rochester Hills, Michigan passed away December 28, 2019. JoAnne was born in Detroit, Michigan, January 15, 1932 to parents Shaheen (Sam) Slayman and Ruth Anne Shields (maiden name Theab) and enjoyed the love and laughter of her only sister June Gulich and her family. She grew up in Detroit, spending time with family in Toledo and Grand Rapids and loved learning. Her family often spoke of her many “honorary” degrees. JoAnne was an amazing woman, loved by everyone who knew her. Having recently celebrated the life of her husband Johannes A. Buiteweg this past February, they were blessed and enjoyed their 9 children, spouses, 19 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Their children include Jon (Tami), Kitty (Dave), Rob (Michelle), Judy (Mark), Dianne (Tom), Rick (Millie), Tom (Lori), Stephanie (Wendal), and JoAnne (Bill), along with exchange daughter Ritsu and faithful furry companion Whitaker. She was extraordinary in the way she made people feel better just for knowing her, making them feel so very special. She had a gift and the desire to see others flourish. JoAnne was always the life of the party – her joy was infectious and laughter contagious. People were drawn to her. JoAnne lived her life fully, her flair for the dramatic, love of singing, sense of silliness, and powerful presence will be missed. A memorial service will be held in honor of JoAnne at St. John Fischer Chapel in Auburn Hills on January 3, 10 a.m. with luncheon to follow.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 1, 2020