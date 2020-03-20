|
Joel Ramon Holcombe, age 87, of Hazel Park, March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Astrid. Loving father of Susanne (the late Daniel) Berlinger, Joel (Scarlet) Holcombe, Hilding (Stacie) Holcombe, and Elise (Matt) Tilley. Dear grandfather of thirteen.Visitation Thursday, March 26, 1 p.m. until time of service, 4 p.m., at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Attendance limited to 50 people at same time. To share a memory, and for potential changes due to COVID-19, please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 22, 2020