DAVIS, JOHANNA L. of Waterford; October 15, 2019; Age 77; born September 12, 1942 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Milton Kimball and Carmen Green; wife of the late Kermit Eugene Kendrick; mother of Tamara Sue Davis (Gina M. Fulgenzi) and Tonya L. Davis (Leonard McCoy); grandmother of Jamie L. Davis (Sean McDougal); great-grandmother of Brandon M. Davis, Victoria Davis, Megan McDougal and Emma Grace McDougal. Johanna retired form Pontiac Motors after 40 years of service. She was a member of VFW Heart of the Lakes, Eagles of Union Lake and UAW local #243. A Memorial Celebration of Johanna’s Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 3 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019