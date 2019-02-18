|
Buiteweg, Johannes Arnoldus, age 92 of Rochester Hills, Michigan passed away February 17, 2019. Johannes was a dedicated family man. His wife JoAnne (Slayman) Buiteweg and their 9 children and their spouses collectively have 19 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. His children include Jon (Tami), Kitty (Dave), Rob (Michelle), Judy (Mark), Dianne (Tom), Rick (Millie), Tom (Lori), Stephanie (Wendal), and JoAnne (Bill), along with exchange daughter Ritsu. He loved animals, particularly Whittaker, his furry companion. Johannes was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on March 20, 1926 to parents Lodewyk and Cornelia (Stuster) Buiteweg. He is survived by his sister Miek Mohrman. He completed his municipal law studies at the University of Amsterdam in 1953 and then emigrated and settled in Michigan earning his Juris Doctor in 1956 from the University of Detroit then joining the Michigan Bar in 1961. Immediately he started at Cross Company as corporate counsel until 1994. He ended his illustrious career at Giddings and Lewis as Vice President-Law. He was an academic, professional and above all valued family as the critical center of his world. More “father knows best” than teddy bear, he was a story teller and surprised you with a disarming smile, he worshiped his wife and partner, and he remained a stable force for his children and grandchildren throughout his life. A memorial service will be held in honor of Johannes at St. John Fischer Chapel in Auburn Hills, MI on Monday, February 25, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Johannes’ honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 19, 2019