John A. McCulloch, radio talk show host for The Patriot, WDTK, passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 75. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia (nee Goyette); loving sons, Brad and John McCulloch; dearest brother, Dr. H. Arthur McCulloch (Annie); sister-in-law, Mary Lou Goyette; brother-in-law, James Goyette (Aileen), and his loving nieces, nephews, remaining family, friends, and loyal listeners. Due to COVID-19 precautions, funeral services will be private. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc., Clinton Township. Share a memory at:



