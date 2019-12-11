|
|
John Albert Weaver, age 78 of Rochester Hills, passed away December 9, 2019. Loving husband of the late Ellen, dear father of Robert (Roxanne) Weaver, Kimberly Millard, Carolyn Heri, cherished grandfather of T.J. Winters, Stephanie Winters, Brandi Winters, Brittany (Kyle) Hoffman, Jennifer Heri and Sara Heri, great grandfather of Derek and Caden Winters, brother of Kathleen Weaver and the late Walter Weaver. Funeral Service, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Road, Rochester. The family will receive friends at church Saturday 10:00 am until time of service. Memorials in John’s name may be made to the . Interment Mt. Avon Cemetery. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 12, 2019