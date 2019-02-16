The Oakland Press Obituaries
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
John B. Crossley
John B. Crossley Obituary
Crossley, John B., of Rochester Hills, passed away February 14, 2019, at the age of 88. John was born August 1, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan and attended Redford High School. After graduating from Albion College in 1953 John married Virginia Arbaugh on December 27, 1952 and spent 2 years in the Army stationed at Fort Knox, KY. After being honorably discharged John worked in Personnel at General Motors’ Design Staff for 35 years until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of the Rochester Rotary Club, the Rochester American Legion Post and the Rochester Elks Lodge serving as a trustee. John loved to travel and cruise and was able to visit many places including Hong Kong, Spain, Hawaii, Panama and much of the US including Alaska. He enjoyed water and snow skiing (even trying his hand at ski jumping at the old Bloomer ramp), traveling around Michigan in his youth on his Indian motorcycle - a favorite location was Torch Lake - and golfing which he enjoyed for most of his life. John loved being with his friends and family and spoke often of how much he enjoyed being active with the Elks, Rotary, American Legion and the ROMEOs. John leaves behind many who loved him including daughter Virginia (Matthew) Gonzales, sons John (Sharon Ngoi) and Richard (Dr. Nancy), grandchildren Lauren, Sarah, James, Catherine, and Emma and cherished companion Ellen Johnston. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Funeral Services are set for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 20, 2018 from 3-8 pm. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Avon Cemetery. Memorials in John’s name may be made to the Guardian Angel Service Dogs (www.medicalservicedogs.org). Please visit the online guest book at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 17, 2019
