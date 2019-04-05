The Oakland Press Obituaries
Banicki, Jr., John, age 96, passed away April 3, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI. Mr. Banicki is the owner of Testing Engineers and Consultants in Troy, Michigan. Mr. Banicki is survived by his wife of 48 years, Katherine (nee Shanahan), whom he married April 17, 1971; children, Cindy (Garrett) Howard, Mark Downey, Dr. Anastasia (Michael) Banicki-Hoffman, and JoHanna Banicki; grandchildren, Tiffany Tworkowski, Eric Reymer, Nieden Hoffman, Niya Hoffman, and Keane Hoffman; great grandchildren, Dean Tworkowski and Amelia Tworkowski; cousins, Irek Magiera and Wisenka Magiera; and brother in-law of Harry (Diane) Shanahan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anastasia and John Banicki, Sr. and his sister, Adele Andrews. Visitation is from 2 to 9 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019, with 7 p.m. Navy honors and church prayers at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 Twelve Mile Rd., Berkley (between Woodward Ave. and Coolidge Rd.). Instate 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, with mass at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, 2311 Pulaski St., Hamtramck, MI 48212. Burial will be private at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Memorials to Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family. Share a memory at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 6, 2019
