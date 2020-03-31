|
|
On Monday, March 30, 2020, John Charles House, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 66. John was born on December 7th, 1953 in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Colonel Charles D. House and Marguerite E. House. He is survived by his wife Barbara House; son David House of the United States Air Force, daughter-in-law Kelly and grandson Anthony; daughter Heidi Caponi, son-in-law Philip and granddaughter Lilliana; daughter Shelli Stinson, son-in-law Terry and grandchildren Kalani, Ke’ala, Christopher and Kenzie. He is also survived by sisters Holly Karpiak, Candy Boss and brother-in-law Danny. John was a veteran of the United States Air Force from June 1972 to January 1976. He resided in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Michigan. He worked for Chase Plastics from March of 1995 until December of 2013 where he had a successful career, and then worked for Piedmont Resin Supply from January 2014 and retired in December of 2018. A notable achievement is receiving the very first “John House Award” for excellence at Chase Plastics which was honorably named after him and is annually given to a new recipient. John was a huge sports fan, loved talking sports and enjoyed playing golf. He loved spending time with his family and playing games as long as it was for money. He was an avid world traveler and was able to communicate in five different languages. He was a comedian at heart always making people laugh. A celebration of life to happen at a later date and time.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 1, 2020