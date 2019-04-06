|
TAYLOR, JOHN D. “JACK” of Waterford, died March 31, 2019 at 86 years of age. Loving husband of the late Bernadine for almost 60 years; beloved father of Margie (Ron) Gobler, John (Alicia) Taylor, Lori Lynn Taylor (Rick Redker) and the late Mark Taylor; dear grandfather of Tasha (Adam) Smith, Tiffany Gobler, Brent Gobler, Trevor Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Todd Taylor, Andrew Redker and Jonathon (Kassie) Redker; great grandfather of Reese and Cole Smith and Elizabeth and Sarah Redker. Also survived by brother, Doug (Betty) Taylor, brother-in-law, Ron Martin, and sister-in-law, Pat Taylor. Preceded in death by siblings Alister (May) Taylor, Florence (John) O’Meara, Norman (Ross) Taylor, Margaret Martin, Bruce (Judy) Taylor, and Stuart Taylor. Jack and his wife owned Safety Technology International, Inc. and loved his STI family and affiliates. He always had a gentle heart, enjoyed golfing, boating, woodworking. Born in Toronto, Ontario, raised in Rugby, England, he enjoyed summers at Sleepy Oaks in Au Gres, Michigan, and winters at Briny Breezes, Florida with his beloved Briny family. He proudly served in the Royal Airforce. He was a longtime member of Rotary International, Christ Lutheran Church, Mason, and lived on Lotus Lake for over 60 years. The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy.) and on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church (5987 Williams Lake Road, Waterford). A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Briny Breezes Charities, checks payable to J D Taylor Family LLC. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 7, 2019