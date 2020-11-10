of Waterford; passed away Nov 10, 2020; age 77; father of Amanda (Tom) Wagner & Mike Drogosch; grandpa of Mia and Cash; brother of Peggy (Shirley), Richard (Jan), late James Jr (Nancy), late Daniel (Dori) & Christopher (Anne). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John graduated from DeLaSalle High School. He retired from Pontiac General Hospital /North Oakland Medical Center as a computer operator. John enjoyed attending the Kentucky Derby every year and was a member of Clarkston Eagles. John made many long friends while working at the Palace and DTE. He was a loyal fan of Detroit sports teams, especially the Tigers. Friends may visit Friday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com