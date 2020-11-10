1/1
John (â€œJDâ€�) DROGOSCH
1943 - 2020
of Waterford; passed away Nov 10, 2020; age 77; father of Amanda (Tom) Wagner & Mike Drogosch; grandpa of Mia and Cash; brother of Peggy (Shirley), Richard (Jan), late James Jr (Nancy), late Daniel (Dori) & Christopher (Anne). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John graduated from DeLaSalle High School. He retired from Pontiac General Hospital /North Oakland Medical Center as a computer operator. John enjoyed attending the Kentucky Derby every year and was a member of Clarkston Eagles. John made many long friends while working at the Palace and DTE. He was a loyal fan of Detroit sports teams, especially the Tigers. Friends may visit Friday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
November 10, 2020
Margaret P Drogosch
November 10, 2020
Worked with John for years in IT. His sense f humor was so wonderful. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace John. Larie Miracle
Larie Miracle
Coworker
