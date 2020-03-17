|
|
DOWSETT, JOHN E. of Waterford, passed away March 16, 2020 at 88 years of age. Loving husband of the late Dorothy (dod: March 4, 2020); cherished father of Marjorie Dowsett, Paul Dowsett, Kathryn (Rob) Jamison, Donald Dowsett, Matthew (Jennifer) Dowsett, and Chantelle (Stuart Krein) Dowsett; grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Julia, John, Caitlin (Dustin), Anna, Emilia, Isla, Samuel, LeAnh, Natalya, Cameron, Alex, Laura, Amanda, Chris, Jack, Violet, Finnigan, Jenna, and Lyla; great grandfather of Kayla, Jameson, Bradley, Molly, Eli, and Rowan; brother of Nancy (the late Tom) Lutz, Jim (Carol) Dowsett, and Mary Jane (Herb) Lenon. John was a veteran of the US Marine Corp Korea and earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and retired from Oakland County in 1987 after 31 years of service as a court administrator. In retirement John enjoyed traveling and became a Disney cast member, something he thoroughly enjoyed. Family camping trips are fondly remembered by all his children. He loved following the grandchildren’s sporting events, especially golf. Private services will be held COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial with military honors will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Detroit Zoological Society or Michigan Audubon. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 19, 2020