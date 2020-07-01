EDWARDS, JOHN E. “JACK” of Clarkston, passed away June 30, 2020 at 85 years of age. Loving husband of Jacqueline “Jackie” for 63 years. Dear father of Sheryl (Joe) Quick and Susan (Mark) Patchak; grandfather of Nicole (Sam) Shimmel, Alex and Austin Patchak; great grandfather of Michael and Aurora Shimmel. Preceded in death by 4 siblings. Jack was a veteran of the US Marine Corp-Korea from 1953-1956, and retired from GM in 1997 after 29 years of service, and retired as a volunteer firefighter for Independence Township. Jack was also a member of American Legion Post 0063 Clarkston. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON. Burial follows Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Due to Covid-19 only 10 people allowed for services (family). Please post condolences on line. To post a tribute, visit;



