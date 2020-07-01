1/1
John E. Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARDS, JOHN E. “JACK” of Clarkston, passed away June 30, 2020 at 85 years of age. Loving husband of Jacqueline “Jackie” for 63 years. Dear father of Sheryl (Joe) Quick and Susan (Mark) Patchak; grandfather of Nicole (Sam) Shimmel, Alex and Austin Patchak; great grandfather of Michael and Aurora Shimmel. Preceded in death by 4 siblings. Jack was a veteran of the US Marine Corp-Korea from 1953-1956, and retired from GM in 1997 after 29 years of service, and retired as a volunteer firefighter for Independence Township. Jack was also a member of American Legion Post 0063 Clarkston. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON. Burial follows Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Due to Covid-19 only 10 people allowed for services (family). Please post condolences on line. To post a tribute, visit;

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved