Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. McClure

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John E. McClure Obituary
McClure, John E. of Leesburg, Florida went to be with the Lord Tuesday June 18 with family by his side. John was born in Pontiac, Michigan on September 20, 1941. He married his wife Sandra on April 20, 1963. They lived in Rochester Hills for 24 years raising their family. Upon retiring from the YMCA after 38 years, together they spent 15 years full time RV’ing. In 2011 they purchased a home in Leesburg, FL where they have enjoyed spending 9 months each year since. In addition to his wife Sandra of 56 years, John is survived by his son Bill, daughter Sheri (Roger), 5 grandchildren, Kiley, Jesse, Megan, Abbey, Ian and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.