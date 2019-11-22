|
|
John Edward Kargetta, born June 16, 1933 in Farmington, Michigan, passed away on November 14, 2019. Devoted Husband of Janet. Proud father of Ben (Ann) and John (Conchis). Proud grandfather of Robert and Emily. Loving brother of Edith. Preceded in death by brother William and sister Marion Iversen. Memorial mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at noon with gathering at the church beginning at 11:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow. For further information please visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Oxford, MI
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 24, 2019