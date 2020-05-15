“Jay” of White Lake; May 10, 2020; Loving husband of Sharon for 53 years; Dear father of Dave (Caryn) Schmitt, Julie (Eric) Haugan, Dan (Ashley) Schmitt and Maryann (Jerimiah) Welch; Brother of the late Chris Schmitt (Kathy); Also cherished by eleven grandchildren. Mr. Schmitt was an Electrical Engineer with Detroit Edison and METC. He was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Milford and was active with the Christian Science Outreach Ministries for Michigan (Jail Ministry). He served on the Board of Directors at Japhet School and enjoyed coaching youth basketball and softball. Funeral Services were held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the www.JaphetSchool.org Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020.