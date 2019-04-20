The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
of Highland; April 18, 2019; age 78; Loving husband of Judith; Beloved father of Kelly Johns, Kerri Johns (Homer Littleton), Mark Johns, Krista Grogan, Timothy (Anna) Johns, Douglas Johns, Jamie (Michelle) Johns and the late Steven Grogan. Dear brother of Frances Stratton and the late Hazel Smith; Also cherished by eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mr. Johns owned and operated Avantgarde Aviation, Inc. and was a veteran of the United States Army. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Reverend Dr. Paul W. Thwaite; The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday 12 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or to The Salvation Army. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 28, 2019
