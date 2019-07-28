The Oakland Press Obituaries
THOMAS, John G.; of Clarkston; husband of Roberta; father of Paul (Karen) Thomas, Dan (Candy) Thomas, Elaine (Rodrigo) Andrade & the late Irene (Rich) Love; grandpa of Angie (Gordie), Kaitlin (Mark), DJ, Jessica (Matt), Trisha (Aaron), Lindsay, Colin, Chris, Meredith, Barak (Michelle); 10 Great Grandchildren. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors Friday 9:30 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to HAVEN or Independence Twp. Senior Center. Online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 29, 2019
