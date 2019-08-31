The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
JOHN H. KEATING

JOHN H. KEATING Obituary
of Clarkston; August 28, 2019; age 79; Loving husband of Connie for 61 years; Beloved father of Tami (Eric) Cowen, Lane Keating and Kelli (Jim) Brenner. Dear brother of Kerry Keating and Brooke (Fred) German; Beloved grandfather of Laura (Andy), John (Becky), Anne (Jake), Jenny (Mike), Matt, Becca, Morgen and Noah. Great-grandfather of Joey, Caleb, Jake, Grace, Matthew, Beckett, Vera, Lane, Taylor, Avery and Brooke. Mr. Keating formerly owned and operated Pontiac Lake Service and was a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Medical Team Hospice. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 1, 2019
