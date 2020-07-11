Taylor, John Kenneth, age 97 of Rochester, passed away peacefully July 10, 2020. Loving husband of the late Hilda, dear father of Peter John (Linda) Taylor, Kathleen (John) Squires, Andrew (Cheryl) Taylor and the late Alexander George William Taylor. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 16. John was born January 21st in 1923 in Birkenhead England, across the Mersey river from Liverpool. He led an extraordinary life during an extraordinary time, complete with many wonderful and heartbreaking stories that he would often like to tell. John met Hilda during the war, she was also from “the Wirral”. They fell in love and emigrated to Canada after the war where they were married in 1948. The son of a shipwright, John was a brilliant machine tool designer and engineer. He loved motorcycles, ships, trains, planes, and automobiles - and history. His interest in history and steam locomotives provided fodder for many of the ingenious mechanisms that he incorporated into the machine tools that he designed. Theirs was not a perfect life, as if there ever was. With many bumps and detours along the way, they settled in North Oakland County in 1951 where they raised their family, creating a kind of home away from home. Never giving up their English heritage, they created a life for themselves that would mirror the families they left back at home. John was a great story teller and loved animals of all kinds. He especially loved dogs, with a special love for border collies like the ones his grandfather used to herd sheep back in England 150 years ago. Now, a light from our household is gone, a voice we loved is stilled, there’s a place in our hearts that cannot be filled. We loved John and Hilda for who they were, we will live our lives to honor their souls. A private family burial will be held at Paint Creek Cemetery where Hilda and Alec lay. Donations in John’s name may be made to Leader Dogs for the blind. On line guest book



