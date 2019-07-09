Home

John Lewis Walker Obituary
Walker, John Lewis, Age 70 of Clarkston went to eternal rest with his heavenly Lord on July 8, 2019. John was known to many as “Coach Walker” and to his grandchildren and friends as “Johnpa.” Loving husband of Gina for 48 years. Devoted father to Jennifer (Eddie) Legg, Janine (Sal) Gaglio, Jim (Kelly) Walker, Mary (John) Nedwick, Adrienne (Eric) Dale, and David (Danielle) Walker and the late Colleen Walker. Grandfather to 26. Brother of 3. John was a teacher and coach for over 40 years at Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Birmingham Brother Rice, and Troy Athens High School. Funeral information at
Published in The Oakland Press on July 10, 2019
