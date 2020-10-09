John M. Zawiskie, a gifted educator and scientist, lost his battle with ALS on September 27, 2020. Born in Colver, PA on May 8, 1954, John, along with his family, moved to Detroit, MI in 1959. He was a longtime resident of Detroit and current resident of Bloomfield Hills, MI. John graduated from De La Salle Collegiate High School in Detroit and went on to complete his higher education at Wayne State University in Detroit and Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. John was the Curator of Earth Sciences at the Cranbrook Institute of Science and an adjunct member of the faculty of the Department of Geology at Wayne State University. John worked for a number of educational institutions in Metro Detroit. At Cranbrook, John’s career spanned more than twenty-five years and he was honored with the President’s Award for Excellence in 2011, an achievement of which he was very proud. John was also responsible for the Institute’s many popular dinosaur exhibitions during the past two decades, serving both as a curatorial and content expert. John was widely published in a range of professional academic journals, including several important papers he co-authored with Sterling Nesbitt of Virginia Tech, as well as others. His primary research and fieldwork focused on the Geology of the Great Lakes, mastodons and Ice Age fauna, meteorites and much more. During his career, John also spent time carrying out geological and climate change research in Antarctica, South America, Australia and the American Southwest. His Great Lakes fieldwork was featured in an episode of the “How the Earth was Made,” produced by the History Channel. John was widely respected by his Cranbrook and other professional colleagues for his expansive knowledge and his remarkable ability to distil complex ideas into easy-to-understand programs and experiences for others. His well-known alter ego, Dr. Julius Kelp, inspired and entertained countless learners of all ages. A particular favorite of John’s were the campers at a seasonal camp for mentally challenged adults located in Greenville, Michigan, where John, as Dr. Kelp, was a favorite guest program presenter for many consecutive years. John was a committed member and supporter of the Michigan Mineralogical Society, as well as the Michigan Academy of Sciences, where he was an annual presenter. His involvement with both of these organizations brought him considerable joy and his presentations and keen mind will be greatly missed. John is preceded in death by his father, John Zawiskie, of Colver, PA and his partner, Mary Bloomer, of Detroit, MI. He is survived by his loving mother, Eda Zawiskie, and sister, Teresa Zawiskie, both of Colver, PA, and his beloved cat “Kato”, as well as many family members and dear friends both locally and throughout the country. John was particularly close with fellow earth scientists Bob Nowakowski and Rick Rochte, with whom he had many, many adventures.A private memorial gathering for John will be held at the Cranbrook Institute of Science this coming spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his home academic Institutions, the Cranbrook Institute of Science and Wayne State University. Memorial donations are also encouraged to the ALS Association, Michigan Chapter. Eppur Si Muove



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store