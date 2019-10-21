|
|
Remer, John Martin, Father, Grand Father, and Great Grand Father went home to be with his lord on October 15, 2019 after reaching the age of 80 years. He died peacefully in his home in Lakeland, Florida with his beloved wife, Susan (Norris) by his side. John was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1938. He graduated from Waterford Township High School and retired from General Motors Photographic in 1993 after a 30-year career. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur L. Remer & Martha (Kubat); siblings, Arthur E. Remer & Dorothy Cox; former wives, Patsy June (Davis) & Virginia (Kilgore). He is survived by his wife, Susan; stepdaughter, Tammy (Richard) Diederich; grandchildren, Ashlee (Nick) Pollard & Jillian Campbell; and great grandchildren, Sydney & David. He is survived by his daughter and son (with Patsy), Martha (Jeff) Wale & Dennis Remer; stepdaughter, Robin Gossette; grandchildren, Amanda (Phil) Bibee & Tyler Wale; and great grandchildren, Emma & Olivia Bibee. A Celebration of John’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9th, at the Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene (2840 Airport Rd, Waterford, MI 48329). Luncheon to follow. Memorial donations in memory of John can be made to Williams Lake Church, Wells for the World.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 22, 2019