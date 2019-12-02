|
|
John Michael Crittenden of Waterford; December 1, 2019; age 55; born February 24, 1964 in Pontiac, MI. Son of Peggy and Charles Harmon; father of Ashley Newlin (Scott) and Taylor Crittenden; brother of Charlie Harmon III; fiancee Sharon McComb. John was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church of Pontiac and Plumbers Union Local 98. A Celebration of John’s Life will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 4-8 p.m. and Friday 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 3, 2019