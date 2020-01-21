The Oakland Press Obituaries
John Michael Wolak

John Michael Wolak Obituary
John Michael Wolak, 88, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. John was born in Watkins Glen, New York on September 14, 1931. He started studies at University of Detroit, but joined the Navy to serve during the Korean War. John graduated from U of D in 1958. He married Barbara Nieman on Sept 19, 1964 at the St. Andrews Catholic Church in Rochester, MI. He worked in finance for Chrysler for many years, then retired from General Dynamics. John is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Nieman) of 55 years; children Mary (Steve), Kevin, and the late Daniel; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday January 23, from 5–8 p.m., with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Drive in downtown Rochester. Funeral Mass will be Friday January 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Clement of Rome, located at 343 S. Main St. in Romeo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John and Barbara Wolak Endowment Scholarship fund at University of Detroit Mercy. Envelopes will be available at Pixley Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in April at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 22, 2020
