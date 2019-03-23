|
RASMUSSEN, John P.; of Clarkston; passed away March 22, 2019; age 87; husband/college sweetheart of Anne for 62 yrs; father of Paul (Kathy) & Tom (Mary); grandfather of Adriane, Morgan, Matthew (Emily), Michael & Monica; brother-in-law of Theda & Larry Lichtenfelt; preceded in death by his sisters Nancy & Joan. John served in the U.S. Army/National Security Agency during the Korean War. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1957 and retired as an engineer from General Motors in 1987. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am at Clarkston United Methodist Church with visiting directly at the church at 10:00 am. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church. Online guestbook
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019