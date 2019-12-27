|
Nicholas, John Paul (Jack), a resident of Rochester Hills, for over 40 years, passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Doctor W. Paul Nicholas and Victoria Ann Augustine Nicholas, and also his brothers, Robert Berriman Nicholas and Philip Augustine Nicholas. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Anthony Nicholas, and their children, Dr. Leslie Victoria Nicholas (the late Judith), Jennifer Elizabeth Arkwright (Stephen), Charles Christopher Nicholas, Gregory Paul Nicholas (Judy), and 5 grandchildren: Nicholas (Alicia), Michael, Michelle, Tabitha and Paul John. Jack spent the majority of his career as an executive in the field of noise control materials with several years at CTA Acoustics and over 33 years with H.L. Blanchford Inc. attaining the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. He was proud to have served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Rochester Hills Public Library. Jack was also heavily involved for many years in Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis advocate organizations, having lived with both diseases his entire adult life. He loved to play golf and was a huge fan of all the Detroit sports teams. Music was his passion, having studied the violin in his early years. The most important part of his life was his loving soul mate Sandra and their four wonderful children. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rochester Hills Public Library. Online guestbook at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 29, 2019