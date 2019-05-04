|
CLARK, John Robert - age 64, of Fenton, died suddenly Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born August 26, 1954 to Robert "Bob" A.E. and Joyce Ann (Patterson) Clark. Survived by his wife, Carey Wilhelm Clark; son, Robert Clark; parents; sister, Georgia (Ken) Kitchen. John was the kindest soul you would ever meet. He was a farmer who loved his cattle and his tractors. He graduated from Fenton High School and later from Ferris State University with a degree in Highway Technology. He enjoyed being around people, outdoor sports and cars. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St., Fenton with Rev. Fr. Robert Copeland celebrant. Arrangements entrusted to Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. Tributes may be shared at
Published in The Oakland Press on May 5, 2019