John Robert Flores Jr, 65, passed away November 30th at Tanglewood Trace in Mishawaka, Indiana. He resided in their independent living wing as his stubbornness would not allow it any other way. Born in Pontiac, Michigan, he moved to the Mishawaka area with his daughter and son-in-law and lived with them for several years before moving into the retirement community. He was born February 21, 1955 to John Robert Flores and Candelaria “Connie” Castro Martinez. He was a graduate from Pontiac Northern High School in 1972. He later went on to join the United States Army (1972-1975) and finished with a rank of SP4. He worked as “parts man” and “sales clerk” while in the army. He also received a National Defense Service medal for marksmanship with the M-16. Upon his return from the Army, he started a career at General Motors’ Lake Orion Assembly plant and was a retiree with nearly 30 years on the job. He was a proud UAW Man. He married and divorced Estelle Berry, with whom he had three children. He has 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He had many interests which included: garage sales, flea markets, gambling and eating at the Casino or any coney island. He loved scratch-off tickets or anything to do with the Lotto. He also enjoyed his sleep and watching Netflix, which included anything sci-fi or animal documentaries. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his sisters, Veronica (Reggie) Grimes, Ramona Davis and Elena Flores (Dave Mason); Children, Santos (Andrea) Flores, Candelaria “Candy” (Chris) Eaton, Francisco “Frank” Flores (Lindsay); grandchildren, Jasyk, Ceyaira, Katelyn and Elias (Candy), John Robert “Jack” and Raymond (Santos), and Caden (Frank). He is also survived by one great grandchild, Charlotte (Jasyk). He will also be remembered by “Junior” or “Nuno” and for his hilarious, impulsive, spontaneous, wild and brazenly unapologetic nature. A funeral service for John will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Monday, December 7 with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com