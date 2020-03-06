|
|
John (Jack) Trainor Kurzava, 89, residing in Monterey and formerly of Pacific Grove, CA and Traverse City, MI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Jack was born June 16, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, the second of three sons born to Francis Stephen and Helen (Trainor) Kurzava. He was raised in Ferndale, Michigan, enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and archery, and was a member of Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from University of Detroit Jesuit High School in 1947 and from University of Detroit in 1953. On May 1, 1954 he married Doris Ann Baumgart, and they raised three sons in Waterford, MI. Family summer vacations were spent on the road with the tent camper to visit sights and natural wonders in thirty states. Jack spent most of his career at General Motors Acceptance Corporation in various positions around southeastern Michigan, including manager of the Southfield, MI office. In retirement Jack and Doris continued to play bridge and enjoyed boating and travelling throughout Europe, Russia, and Alaska. Jack also enjoyed playing golf with friends. The summer months were spent at their home on Higgins Lake, MI and eventually in Traverse City, Michigan. They spent the winter months in North Port, Florida. In 2016 he moved from Michigan to Pacific Grove, CA to be close to family members and joined the Canterbury Woods Retirement Community, where he made many friends. Jack is survived by his sons John Jr. (Elizabeth) of Monterey, California, James of Seaside, California, and Daniel of Clarkston, Michigan, as well as grandchildren John (Jack) Kurzava of Los Angeles, CA and Lucinda Kurzava (Christopher) Kendall of Walnut Creek, CA. He is also survived by his brother Gerald M. (Diane) of Clinton Township, MI, three nieces and a nephew. Jack was predeceased in death by his brother Frank, parents Frank and Helen Kurzava, and his wife of 55 years, Doris. A memorial celebration will be held on June 19, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. Please email [email protected] for details.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2020