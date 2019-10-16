|
Fr. John V. White, S.J. October 12, 2019. Age 90. A Jesuit for over 60 years. He was born in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. Fr. Jack taught in high schools in Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit. He served as Campus Minister at John Carroll University in Cleveland. He also served as Vocations Director for the Detroit Province and later as Pastor of Gesu Parish in Cleveland. In 1993, Fr. Jack was appointed pastor of Gesu Parish in University Heights, Ohio. He had to start his pastorate early due to the sudden death of his predecessor, Fr. Bob McAuley. During his seven years as pastor, Jack raised funds for and directed a major building program entitled "Building the Future in Faith". This was the first major capital campaign in over thirty years for the parish. In 2000, Fr. Jack returned to his high school alma mater, St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, as a faculty/staff and parent chaplain. Using his pastoral presence and spiritual direction gifts, Jack spent eight years helping men and women to encounter Christ (and God's love) in their lives. Jack also was the rector of the St. Ignatius Jesuit Community (2003-2007). Fr. Jack was missioned to Walsh Jesuit High School (2008-2015) where he worked on the Mission and Identity team. In 2015, Jack was missioned to Colombiere Center to perform community service and to care for his health. Fr. Jack had a deep love of Christ and the Society of Jesus. He was a good listener and was able to put people at ease -- they felt welcomed and appreciated in Jack's presence. Jack was a devoted friend. He had a good sense of humor and would often laugh at himself and his experiences. He was deeply rooted in Ignatian Spirituality and wanted others to have the experience of encountering Jesus through the Spiritual Exercises. He was generous with his time and talents. All of these qualities helped to make Jack a great spiritual director, pastor, and superior/rector. Jack was a life-long fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns. Finally, Jack had a great love of the outdoors: trips to Omena (Michigan), camping in Canada and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, biking, canoeing, hiking, and cross-country skiing. He loved seeing the fall colors in northern Michigan and the cherry blossoms. He delighted in watching bodies of water (especially the ocean when possible) and loved to pray while walking the beach. Fr. Jack's family kept in touch with him weekly. He will be missed by many including his brother and sister-in-law, Dick & Marilyn White: and their children (Jack's nieces and nephews): Jeff (Thea) White, Kevin (Monica) White, Dave (Robin) White, Mike (Stasia) White and many grandchildren. And his sister-in-law and family Paul & Paulette Trexler (Paulette was wife of Jack's deceased brother James Robert White): and their children (Jack's nieces and nephews): Tom (Lisa) Trexler, Cynthia (Russell) Dezember, Kristen (Fred) Abraham, James (Amanda) White, Joan (Jamie) McAdoo, John (Susan) White, Jane (Mike) Nichols, Erin (Gary) Vasiloff and many grand children. Visitation is Sunday, October 20, 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Monday, October 21, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019