Polick, John Willard, passed away on June 29th, 2019. He was 81. And a totally cool 81! He was married to his best friend and wife of 61 years, Carolyn McCormick, whom he met in Kennewick, Washington while in the Army. They had two kids, myself (Kimm) and Mark. My dad had several nicknames for me but my favorite was "bugface". And I called him "poopoohead". He was a master carpenter and excelled in math and art. He hung drywall for many years. And the dust played a big part in him having COPD. He loved to fish, hunt, trap, golf, bowl, travel, tell TALL tales, dance, play poker with his nephews and was known for enjoying a Budweiser or two. He was the BEST dad ever and was a combination of Pa Walton, Pa Ingalls, Archie Bunker and James from "Good Times". He is survived by his lovely and smart sister, Dot, and is pre-deceased by a one of a kind brother named Tom, who is "up there" waiting to throw out a line and have a cold beverage with him. He had a bazillion nieces and nephews, most of whom are not related but loved to call him their uncle. There will be no service at this time, but there will be a Memorial in a couple of months, when I can think clearly and listen to the many stories of him without bawling. Donations can be made to the . Budweiser has enough money. LOL.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 21, 2019