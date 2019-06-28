|
of Brandon Township/Oxford; died June 24, 2019. He was 61. Born on December 15, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Robert K. and Marcia (nee: Jones) Heppner. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Ilene Heppner; three children, Breanne (Michael) Failor, Kyle Heppner and Eric Heppner; three grandchildren, Elliot, Joshua and Jacob Failor; step-mother Jackie Heppner; sister-in-law, Gay Heppner; the Carlson Family; his little buddy “Oscar”. John retired from the Birmingham Police Department having served as a detective and twice with the DEA. He was original Birmingham Mounted Police Division officer and was currently employed with Comcast. He enjoyed his monthly “Old Guys Night”. A Celebration of John’s life will be in September with details to follow. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Animal Rescue League. To send a condolence to the family go to
