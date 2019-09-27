The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
of Clarkston; passed away September 24, 2019; age 16. Beloved son of Brad and Brenda Lehman. Cherished brother of Jilliana and Brady. Loving Grandson of John and Barb Lehman, Don and Ruth Milbourne and Jerry and Barb Myers. Dearest Nephew of Bob (Pavia) Lehman, Brian (Jane) Lehman, Jeff (Chriss) Myers, Ginney (Tim) Stokes and Barbara Saldivar. Also survived by many loving cousins, extended family and friends. Jack was a Junior at Clarkston High School. He loved computers, using his tablet, playing the piano, Japanese culture and spending time with friends and his cousins. Friends may visit Sunday 3-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday 11 am at Calvary Lutheran Church 6805 Bluegrass Dr. Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Suicide Prevention or Autism Alliance of Michigan. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 28, 2019
