Powers, Johneane Eugenia of Sylvan Lake; October 10, 2020; Age 77; born August 21, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. Daughter of the late Robert Colt and Dorothy Teeter; wife of the late Gerald B. Powers; mother of John Powers; loving grandmother of Michael Powers. Johneane was named Miss Detroit in 1963, and was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. A private family service will be held. In lieu of floral gifts to the family, contributions to the charity of your choice
A private family service will be held.
