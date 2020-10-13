1/
Johneane Eugenia Powers
Powers, Johneane Eugenia of Sylvan Lake; October 10, 2020; Age 77; born August 21, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. Daughter of the late Robert Colt and Dorothy Teeter; wife of the late Gerald B. Powers; mother of John Powers; loving grandmother of Michael Powers. Johneane was named Miss Detroit in 1963, and was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. A private family service will be held. In lieu of floral gifts to the family, contributions to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements made by Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
