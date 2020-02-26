Home

Jonna Gwen Sohn - 86, of Hutchinson Island, FL and White Lake, MI. Born February 3, 1934 and walked through Heaven’s Gate February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of 66 years to Otto; Loving mother of Dennis (Kristi) Sohn, Betsy (Kevin) Hysell, and Nancy (Tim) Strelecky. Devoted grandmother of Katie (Matthew) Couser, Karen (Dan) Snelling, Andy (Julie) Sohn, Kellen (Darlene) Crow, Keenan Crow and Zack Strelecky. Cherished Nanny of great-grandchildren Ryan, Micah, Ella, Natalie, Camille, James and Ainsley. Also survived by sister Jean Chiado and brother Robert Sellen. A Celebration of Life memorial service is scheduled for April 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2040 S Commerce Rd, Walled Lake. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. To honor Jonna, the family requests that you take a loved one out to dinner or make a donation to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in her name. “Be thou faithful until death and I will give thee a crown of life.” Revelation 2:10
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 27, 2020
