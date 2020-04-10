The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
JOSEPH C. KAZAKEVICIUS

of White Lake; April 7, 2020; age 95; Loving husband of Velma; Beloved father of David Kazakevicius, Donna (Don) Lidster, Renee (Rick) Schneider, and step-father of Danny (Pinky) Hanning, Charles (Carol) Hanning and Ronnie (Teresa) Hanning; Beloved grandfather of Angela, Donnie, Christopher, Mathew, Kirk, Brian, Teresia, Justin, Richard, Stephen and James. Great-grandfather of Colton, Daniel, Aden, Mallory, Alexias, Cameron, Troy, and Evart. Mr. Kazakevicius was retired from General Motors Plant 2 and was a long time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. A private visitation will take place on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Open Door of Waterford, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 12, 2020
