Laveque, Joseph E. Jr., 90 years young, died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of May 2, 2020. Joe was born in 1929 in Pontiac, MI to parents Joseph E. Laveque, Sr. and Flora (McMaster), and had four siblings Charles (Grace) Laveque, Helen (Kenny) McClain, Roberta (James) Jeffries and Margaret (Archie) Robinson – all deceased. He attended Pontiac schools, served in the Army during the Korean War, and worked for 38 years at Pontiac Motors in Accounting. Joe and family were parishioners at Our Lady of the Lakes in Waterford. Joe was a devoted husband to Madonna Jean (Dowling) (deceased) and father to Joseph P. (Tracy) Laveque, Gerald “Jerry” Laveque (deceased), and Denise (Brian) Stevens as well as loving grandfather to Cooper and Taryn Stevens, and Hannah Laveque. Joe’s full obituary can be viewed at:



