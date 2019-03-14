The Oakland Press Obituaries
Joseph TERSIGNI
TERSIGNI, Joseph E., of Holly; passed away March 13, 2019; age 91. Beloved husband of Shirley for 68 years. Loving father of Aletha (late Duane) Bills, Susan Tersigni (late Timothy Bills), Stephen (Anetta) Tersigni, Yvonne (Randy) Brewer, Mark Tersigni, Kevin (Dawn) Tersigni and Vincent (Lori) Tersigni. Proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Mary Ann Roy, Peter Tersigni, Teresa McEnrue, Mickie Wells, Nat Tersigni, Carolyn Meyers and Victor Tersigni. Preceded in death by his brothers John, Frank and Thomas. Joseph was the founder of Times Realty of Clarkston since 1963. Joseph was proud to serve his country in the United States Army 82nd Airborne. Rosary Service Sunday 7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 3-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. (In state at church Monday 9:30 am) Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 15, 2019
