PETROFF, JOSEPH JOHN of Waterford, passed away, Saturday August 3, 2019 at 90 years of age. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on December 3, 1928, son to the late Stephen and Barbara Petroff. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine M. Petroff; dearest father of Gay (Dale) Kasza, the late Geralyn Berg, Barbara Petroff, Reverend Steven Petroff C.S.P. and John (Margaretha) Petroff; proud grandfather of 11, great grandfather of 3; brother of the late Genevieve Antonich. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 2 p.m. at Colombiere Retreat and Conference Center, 9075 Big Lake Road, Clarkston. Memorial Donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-Waterford. Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 7, 2019