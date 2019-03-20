The Oakland Press Obituaries
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI; age 87; passed away after a short illness on March 16, 2019. Loving husband to Jeanne Grayson and loving father to Joseph R. Grayson, III and Leeta Grayson. A memorial service will be held on March 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac Chapel, 46 Williams Street 48341. Repass will be at the same location from 3-5pm on March 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers donation cards will be available at the service location for Feeding America and Habitat for Humanity. Please visit the funeral home website for more information about the man and his life.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 22, 2019
