JOSEPH RICHARD KALLIS of Pontiac, Michigan; born March 18, 1924; passed away May 15, 2020 at the age of 96. Son of the late Stanley and Sabina Tominsky; husband of the late Mildred Jane Kallis; father of Richard B. Kallis (Denise) and the late Laurie Jo Jones (Arnie); grandfather of Jason Jones, Justin Jones, Etta Kallis, Richard Kallis, Jr. and Jacqueline Kallis; great-grandfather of Makayla Kallis; brother of Stanley Tominsky, Jr. (Beatrice) and James Tominsky (Karen). Joseph served in the US Army during WWII and retired from General Motors Security after 45 years of service. A committal service will be held at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi, at a later date. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020.