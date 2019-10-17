The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
(248) 363-7135
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dulka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Joseph S. Dulka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Joseph S. Dulka Obituary
of West Bloomfield, passed away October 16, 2019 at age 81. Husband of Constancia Dulka. Father of Jenifer (John) Young, the late Gretchen Dulka, Beth Dulka, and Daniel (Jamie) Dulka. Grandfather of Ariel Schutte, Emeline Young, Joseph Dulka, Charlie Dulka and Sloane Dulka. Brother of William Dulka, Sister Pat Dulka, Sister Carol Dulka, Mary Ann (Conrad) Hammons and the late Richard Dulka. Dr. Dulka was born on August 24, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to Anthony Aloysius and Emeline Ann (nee Horney) Dulka. He married Constancia Cruz on June 25, 1988. Dr. Dulka attended John Carrol University in Cleveland and Loyola Medical School in Chicago. He was the Director of Psychiatry at Detroit General Hospital, Detroit Receiving Hospital and MORC (Macomb Oakland Regional Center). He was the Medical Director of the Wayne County Neighborhood Services. He was very dedicated and devoted to his patients and profession. The family will receive friends, Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake, Michigan. A prayer service along with memory sharing will take place at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions suggested to the Red Cross, , , the Capuchin Church or PBS.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now