of West Bloomfield, passed away October 16, 2019 at age 81. Husband of Constancia Dulka. Father of Jenifer (John) Young, the late Gretchen Dulka, Beth Dulka, and Daniel (Jamie) Dulka. Grandfather of Ariel Schutte, Emeline Young, Joseph Dulka, Charlie Dulka and Sloane Dulka. Brother of William Dulka, Sister Pat Dulka, Sister Carol Dulka, Mary Ann (Conrad) Hammons and the late Richard Dulka. Dr. Dulka was born on August 24, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to Anthony Aloysius and Emeline Ann (nee Horney) Dulka. He married Constancia Cruz on June 25, 1988. Dr. Dulka attended John Carrol University in Cleveland and Loyola Medical School in Chicago. He was the Director of Psychiatry at Detroit General Hospital, Detroit Receiving Hospital and MORC (Macomb Oakland Regional Center). He was the Medical Director of the Wayne County Neighborhood Services. He was very dedicated and devoted to his patients and profession. The family will receive friends, Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake, Michigan. A prayer service along with memory sharing will take place at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions suggested to the Red Cross, , , the Capuchin Church or PBS.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019