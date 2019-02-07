The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
JOSEPHINE E. KLINE


JOSEPHINE E. KLINE Obituary
KLINE, JOSEPHINE E., of Bloomfield Twp., formerly of Waterford, went home to be with her Lord, Wednesday February 6, 2019 at 88 years of age. Born September 20, 1930 in Pontiac, Michigan the daughter to the late Clarence and Garnette Beach. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Kline; loving mother of Lynne McLeish and Cheryl (David) Suggitt; cherished grandmother of Erin (Chris) George, Laura Ingram (Jarod Malestein), Tracy Suggitt and Dana (Andrew) Temerowski; great grandmother of Andrew, Keegan, Rory, Baird, Vivian, Apollo, Lilith and Annabelle; dearest sister in law of Katherine Mattson. Josephine graduated from Lake Orion High School Class of 1949. She was a longtime member of the Golden Agers and Community Presbyterian Church of Waterford. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting. Family will receive friends Monday February 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. immediately followed by Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Pastor Tom Hartley officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 8, 2019
