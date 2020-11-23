1/1
Joyce E. Lund
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUND, JOYCE E. of Lake Angelus, passed away November 22, 2020 at 85 years of age. Loving wife of Richard “Dick” for 66 years; dear mother of Scot (Becky) Lund and the late Jenny Hibbs; cherished grandmother of Cody, Katrina (Travis), Robert, and Laura (Andrew); great grandmother of Scotty, Jackson, Darla, Brynlee, and Brycen. Preceded in death by a lifetime of faithful dogs waiting for her at the gates of the Rainbow Bridge. Joyce was a loving devoted wife and mother. She worked for Hueller Hille Machines in Troy for many years as Dick’s executive secretary. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church; enjoyed golfing; crafting; and loved being a grandmother whose favorite holiday was Christmas. Her loving smile and joy for her family will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Family will receive friends Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Private funeral will be held. Burial Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. To post a tribute, visit:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved