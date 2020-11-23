LUND, JOYCE E. of Lake Angelus, passed away November 22, 2020 at 85 years of age. Loving wife of Richard “Dick” for 66 years; dear mother of Scot (Becky) Lund and the late Jenny Hibbs; cherished grandmother of Cody, Katrina (Travis), Robert, and Laura (Andrew); great grandmother of Scotty, Jackson, Darla, Brynlee, and Brycen. Preceded in death by a lifetime of faithful dogs waiting for her at the gates of the Rainbow Bridge. Joyce was a loving devoted wife and mother. She worked for Hueller Hille Machines in Troy for many years as Dick’s executive secretary. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church; enjoyed golfing; crafting; and loved being a grandmother whose favorite holiday was Christmas. Her loving smile and joy for her family will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Family will receive friends Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Private funeral will be held. Burial Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. To post a tribute, visit:



