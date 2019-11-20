The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Susalla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. Susalla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce E. Susalla Obituary
SUSALLA, JOYCE E. of Waterford, passed away November 20, 2019 at 82 years of age. Loving wife of the late Thomas, Sr.; dear mother of Thomas, Jr. (Michelle) Susalla, Angela Susalla, Timothy Susalla, and Vickie Susalla; grandmother of Thomas III (Shannon), Jason, Marci, Baydoun (Ahmed), Kyle, and Jorji; sister of Dolores (the late Wayne) Parsons and the late Ronald (Shirley) Pursley. A social butterfly, Joyce enjoyed life that included traveling, bowling, playing cards, writing to her pen pals, and socializing. Following her husband Tom’s death, Joyce continued Tom’s Auto Supply Route they owned and operated as a “jobber”. For many years she was an Arizona “snowbird” and would work as receptionist in her complex, the best place to meet everybody. She would eventually winter in Florida for “a change of pace” with her dear friend Carolyn. Her smile will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Monday 12 noon until time of service. Memorials may be made to . To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -