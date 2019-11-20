|
|
SUSALLA, JOYCE E. of Waterford, passed away November 20, 2019 at 82 years of age. Loving wife of the late Thomas, Sr.; dear mother of Thomas, Jr. (Michelle) Susalla, Angela Susalla, Timothy Susalla, and Vickie Susalla; grandmother of Thomas III (Shannon), Jason, Marci, Baydoun (Ahmed), Kyle, and Jorji; sister of Dolores (the late Wayne) Parsons and the late Ronald (Shirley) Pursley. A social butterfly, Joyce enjoyed life that included traveling, bowling, playing cards, writing to her pen pals, and socializing. Following her husband Tom’s death, Joyce continued Tom’s Auto Supply Route they owned and operated as a “jobber”. For many years she was an Arizona “snowbird” and would work as receptionist in her complex, the best place to meet everybody. She would eventually winter in Florida for “a change of pace” with her dear friend Carolyn. Her smile will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Monday 12 noon until time of service. Memorials may be made to . To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 21, 2019